Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 9,829,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 50,858,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.