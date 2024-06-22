Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Reduced by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 231,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ford Motor by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 92,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

