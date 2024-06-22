Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

