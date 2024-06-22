Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 531,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

