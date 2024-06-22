Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 166.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $371,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3,205.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.