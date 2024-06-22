Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

