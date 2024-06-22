Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,685 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $22.14 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.