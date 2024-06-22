Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMARFree Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $7,873,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

