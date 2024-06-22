Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

