Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 7,928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

