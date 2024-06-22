Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,081 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

