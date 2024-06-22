Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.
CSX Trading Up 0.3 %
CSX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
