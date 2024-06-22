Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 100,828 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

