Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

