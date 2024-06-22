Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:YMAR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.