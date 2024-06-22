Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VB stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.