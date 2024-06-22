Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.