Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFEB opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

