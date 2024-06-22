Fragasso Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.