Fragasso Group Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.9% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

