Fragasso Group Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $339.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.