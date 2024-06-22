Fragasso Group Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $4,271,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

