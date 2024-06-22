Fragasso Group Inc. Has $7.89 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.16 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

