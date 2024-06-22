Fragasso Group Inc. Has $963,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 523,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,318,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

