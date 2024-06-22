Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

