Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

