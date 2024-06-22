Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $432.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

