Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

