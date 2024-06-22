Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $262.55 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

