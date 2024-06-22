Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

