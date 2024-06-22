Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

