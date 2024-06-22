Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

