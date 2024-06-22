Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

