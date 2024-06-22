Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $185.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

