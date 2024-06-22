Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $373.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

