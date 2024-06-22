Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 604,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 358.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 73,558 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

