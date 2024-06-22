Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

