Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
