Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.'s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

MRO stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

