Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $95.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

