Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 604 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.