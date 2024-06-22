Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 758 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.