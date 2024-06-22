Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

