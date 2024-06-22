Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

