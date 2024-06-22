Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

