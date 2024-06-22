Fulton Bank N.A. Has $246,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TFX opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.