Fulton Bank N.A. Has $363,000 Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after acquiring an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 421,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

