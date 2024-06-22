Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $258,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

