Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $256,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $113.88 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,425 shares in the company, valued at $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.