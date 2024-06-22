Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 171 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $271.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

